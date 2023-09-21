The Tokyo Game Show 2023 kicked off in Japan, with various news relating to the world of games for PC, smartphones and consoles. In detail, here are the announcements that were made during the Xbox conference that opened the show, which will remain open until September 24th in the capital.

Party Animals, the new party game released these days on Xbox Game Pass, will have an official collaboration with the characters from the Ori platformer.

Capcom has announced the Xbox version of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which will include the first three episodes of the saga dedicated to the lawyer that debuted on Game Boy Advance. The game will be available immediately on Xbox Game Pass.

Turn 10 has re-frozen the Hakone circuit for Forza Motorsport, reproduced with photorealistic graphics in every detail and shown in the trailer below.

Atlus showed a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload, the complete remake of the classic for PS2 and PSP. The game has been completely redesigned and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Like A Dragon: Isshin! and above all Like A Dragon Gaiden will be available on Xbox Game Pass, the latter on release day, November 9, 2023.

A new trailer for the Wo Long: Fallen Dynastym DLC called Conqueror of Jiandong has been announced and shown.

Capcom has confirmed the start of the second season of Exoprimal, its first game as service with online multiplayer games, for October 18th.

Swery65 and Suda51, two famous game designers who have always stood out for their desire to innovate, have announced their next project together: Hotel Barcelona.