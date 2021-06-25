They unveil the official art of the event, by artist Kukka, who replaces Ippei Gyuoubu this year.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is getting closer, and as an experiment this year, the event can be enjoyed at virtual reality. The Official site he mentions it as “a project that evolves beyond last year’s online event.”

Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be held from September 30 to October 3.Through a virtual reality window, Tokyo Game Show 2021 will deliver new ways to enjoy the event, and it will give the audience more original surprises. There are not many details about it, but the association organizing the event promised more information in the future.

The news about VR did not come alone, as we can already appreciate the art who will represent the event this year. This is a tradition of each Tokyo Game Show, along with the theme that inspired its organization. This year’s theme is “We Will Always Have Games”.

The artist in charge of the design this year was Kukka, a drastic change from the tradition of the Tokyo Game Show, after presenting the arts of Ippei Gyuoubu for several consecutive years. “We always have games around us, and they fill our lives with color. I also think that video games are indispensable in my life”, such were the words of the artist Kukka.

