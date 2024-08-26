Tokyo, Crosetto inaugurates the Villaggio Italia. PHOTO

The Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto Villaggio Italia, the international traveling exhibition that accompanies the Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci on the main stages of its world tour, opened today in Tokyo. For five days starting today, the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, on the artificial island of Odaiba, hosts exhibitions and events that tell the beauty of Italy through its art, culture, music, food and wine heritage, cinema, technology and scientific research.

The opening ceremony, which had as its evocative backdrop the historic sailing ship of the Navy moored in Odaiba, was attended by Minister Crosetto as well as the Japanese Deputy Minister of Defense, Shingo Miyake; the Italian ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti; Luca AndreoliCEO of Difesa Servizi, the company of the Ministry of Defense that builds and supports Villaggio Italia; and the captain of the ship Joseph Laicommander of the Amerigo Vespucci.

Also present were the Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Valentine Valentinithe Undersecretary of State for Defense Matteo Perego from Cremnagothe Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral of the Fleet Enrico Credendinoand the president of Ice-Agenzia Matthew ZoppasThe ceremony began with the notes of the national anthems of Italy and Japan, performed by the tenor Claudio Minardiof the opera singer Yasuko Fuji and the Navy band.

The singer and actress were the exceptional godmothers of the event Serena Autieri and the sculpture “La David” by the artist Iago. At the end of the ceremony, the ceremonial ribbon cutting took place. Minister Crosetto then activated the multimedia component of the Villaggio Italia, and visited its static exhibits.

The presence of the Amerigo Vespucci in Tokyo, declared the Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti from the stage of the opening ceremony, is a symbol of the new era of relations between Italy and Japan, and the testimony of Italy’s deep commitment to contributing to peace and stability in the world, including the Indo-Pacific, to cooperate with allies and partners to guarantee freedom of navigation and protect international law. “The Amerigo Vespucci has sailed the seas of the world in countless distant water missions, but until today Japanese ports have never had the opportunity to welcome her.

It is a privilege for me to welcome this sailing ship, a symbol of so many Italian skills,” said the ambassador. The presence of the Amerigo Vespucci in Tokyo, the diplomat continued, symbolizes in its own way what in Japanese can be defined as a “Shin Jidai”: a new era in bilateral relations that the heads of government of Italy and Japan – Smoke Kishida And Georgia Meloni – inaugurated with the launch of the strategic partnership in January 2023 and with the three-year action plan adopted by the two countries this year.

According to Benedetti, this is a new era that will see the growth of bilateral relations in all areas, including the cultural one, to entrust future generations with the custody of the friendship between the two nations. The presence of the Vespucci, the ambassador concluded, is also an opportunity to underline the link between security and freedom of navigation, and between economic and cultural development, for our country as for any other.

The Minister of Defense, Guido Crosettosaid that the presence of the Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia in Tokyo contributes to laying the foundations for a further strengthening of cooperation and common growth between Italy and Japan. The minister thanked the crew of the Amerigo Vespucci and “the hundreds of people who worked, sweated, risked, so that this ship, mile after mile, starting from Italy, rounding South America and touching North America, finally arrived in Tokyo”.

Crosetto also thanked his Japanese counterpart Minoru Kuharathat despite institutional commitments this morning I wanted to personally visit the historic Italian sailing ship moored in Odaiba.

Crosetto underlined that the Italian presence these days is not limited to the historic sailing ship and the excellences on display at the Villaggio Italia: the presence in Japan of the aircraft carrier Cavour with its strike group and its complement of fighter planes, of the frigate Alpino and of the multipurpose offshore patrol vessel Raimondo Montecuccoli is a demonstration of the strategic importance attributed by Italy to the Indo-Pacific, which is and will increasingly become a hub of world trade.

“As for Japan, our life and economy depend on the sea, on freedom of navigation, on maintaining peace between nations. This is the meaning of our presence here: it is the desire to represent in the world a garrison of peace, of legality, of defense of international law”, declared the minister, because “the wealth of our nations and the well-being of our peoples pass through the protection of peace, which is increasingly achieved also through a strengthening of defense”.

Little cross explained the reasons for the unprecedented strengthening of relations with the partner countries of the Indo-Pacific, also in the context of the defense and of the safety: “We thought that the future could be built with paths that looked at individual nations. We thought of the good of Italy, Japan of the good of Japan. However, we live in times in which the future can only be built with cooperation between great nations united by the same profound ideals”.

This is the case of Japan And Italyand more generally “of ancient democracies and ancient cultures”: and this is why “we have the duty and the moral obligation to build the future, which concerns the good not only of our nations but of the entire world”, said the minister.

Luca AndreoliCEO of Defense Servicesstressed that the Amerigo Vespucci world tour and the Villaggio Italia are a project that unites eleven ministries. It is, he said, an initiative “that can be defined in many ways: a mini traveling expo; a multi-year traveling world exposition; a concentration or bubble of Italianness. All these definitions tell us something about what this initiative wants to represent”.

“This is the second edition: the first was the Port of Los Angeles with the creation of a village from scratch, a small citadel. This second village, in this special location, the Tokyo cruise terminal, is the reformulation of a way of creating: it is a bit of a characteristic of us Italians, of knowing how to adapt to the places we go to”. In Tokyo, the Villaggio Italia occupies a total area of ​​22 thousand square meters on almost three levels, which will host over 40 exhibitions and events in five days.

Giuseppe Lai, commander of the Amerigo Vespucci, illustrated during today’s ceremony the stages of the long journey undertaken by the historic training ship last year. “A team of 264 crew members work on the Amerigo Vespucci, in addition to the students of the Naval Academy, for a total of over 400 people on board,” the commander underlined.

“There are at least 400 other people: loved ones, families, who give strength to our crew, an extended crew that reaches Italy,” Lai highlighted. During the tour that took him to Japan for the first time, the Amerigo Vespucci he also boasted the feat of doubling Cape Horn: “It was the greatest challenge, and we didn’t mention it until the end. Then a riot of joy”, said the commander, recalling the motto of the Amerigo Vespucci: “Not he who begins, but he who perseveres”.

Japanese Vice Minister of Defense, Shingo Miyakestressed during the opening ceremony of the Villaggio Italia that defense and security are among the areas of relations between Italy and Japan that best symbolize the increasingly close ties between the two countries. “I also had the opportunity to see the Amerigo Vespucci up close. It really is the most beautiful ship in the world,” said the vice minister. According to Miyake, the presence of the historic sailing ship in Tokyo “not only strengthens mutual understanding, but also sends a message of common defense of international freedom of navigation.”