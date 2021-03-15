Tokyo Summer Olympics organizers said today, Monday, that the Olympic torch relay will start as scheduled on March 25 at a training center in Fukushima to continue preparing for the Games.

The organizers stressed in a statement that the launching ceremony of the torch will not be open to the public in order to avoid infection with the emerging rapidly spreading Corona virus.

The statement added that the organizing committee “is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the torch march of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by taking preventive measures to prevent the spread of infection among the public, torchbearers, crews, the rest of the marchers, and the local population as well.”