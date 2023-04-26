Washington. A Japanese company lost contact with its spacecraft moments before landing on the moon, saying the mission had apparently failed.

Communications ceased as the lander descended the last 33 feet (10 meters), traveling at about 16 mph (25 kph). Flight controllers stared at their screens in Tokyo, expressionless, as minutes passed with no word from the lander, which is presumed to have crashed.

“We have to assume that we couldn’t complete the moon landing on the lunar surface,” said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of the ispace company.

An hour later, he said he couldn’t confirm the lander had crashed, telling The Associated Press that engineers should have a better idea later in the day of what went wrong.

If all had gone well, his company would have been the first private company to carry out a moon landing. Hakamada vowed to try again, saying he’s already working on a second moonshot for next year, regardless of Wednesday’s result.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States, and China. An Israeli nonprofit organization attempted to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

The 7-foot (2.3-meter) Japanese lander was carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toy robot from Japan designed to roll around in lunar dust. There were also items from private clients on board.

Named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, the spacecraft had been pointed at Atlas crater in the northeastern section of the moon’s near side, more than 50 miles (87 kilometers) wide and just over 1 mile (2 kilometers) deep.

It took a long, indirect route to the moon after its liftoff in December, sending back photos of Earth along the way. The lander entered lunar orbit on March 21.

For this test flight, the two main experiments were sponsored by the government: the UAE’s 22-pound (10-kilogram) Rashid rover, named after the Dubai royal family, and the orange-sized sphere of the Japanese Space Agency. designed to transform into a wheeled robot on the moon.

With a scientific satellite already circling Mars and an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, the United Arab Emirates was looking to extend its presence to the moon.

Founded in 2010, ispace hopes to start making a profit as a one-way taxi service to the moon for other companies and organizations. The company has already raised $300 million to cover the first three missions, according to Hakamada.

“We will keep going, we will never give up the lunar search,” he said. The moon is suddenly hot again, with numerous countries and private companies clamoring to jump on the moon bandwagon. China has successfully landed three spacecraft on the moon since 2013, and the United States, China, India, and South Korea all have satellites that They currently revolve around the moon.

NASA’s first test flight in its new Moonshot program, Artemis, reached the Moon and returned late last year, paving the way for four astronauts to follow late next year and another two to land on the Moon. one year later.

Pittsburgh’s Astrobotics Technology and Houston’s Intuitive Machines have lunar landers waiting in the wings, ready to launch later this year at NASA’s behest.

Hakuto and the Israeli spacecraft called the Beresheet were finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize competition that required a successful landing on the moon by 2018. The $20 million grand prize was not claimed.