MyDearest And IzanagiGames they announced TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos – Twin Pack for Nintendo Switch. The collection of the two titles will be released worldwide during 2024. Although both titles have been released in the past for virtual reality headsets such as PlayStation VR And Steam VR, this new version will not need external peripherals to be played.

At the moment these are the only details released by the company, we just have to wait for further information on the collection.

Source: MyDearest, IzanagiGames Street Gematsu