Tokyo (dpa)

Tokyo celebrates the 100 days remaining until the start of the Olympics, amid uncertainty over whether it can be held safely amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The city that hosts the Olympiad has been subject to an almost month-like state of emergency due to the epidemic, since last Monday, amid an increase in the number of new infected people.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at a ceremony held for that occasion: During this period, we will expand our efforts in order to prevent the spread of infection and to overcome the Corona virus, and we would like to be able to host the Olympiad with the participation of everyone.

Tokyo confirmed 510 new infections per day, exceeding the number of 500 cases for the first time in three days, while western Osaka Prefecture recorded a record number of 1,099 infections, amid the rapid spread of new strains of the virus.

During his speech before a committee in the House of Representatives, Shigeru Omi, who chairs the government advisory committee on Coronavirus, confirmed that his country has entered the fourth wave of infection with the Coronavirus.

The spread of Coronavirus vaccines has been very slow since the beginning of its distribution in mid-February. Only 4.0 of the population were fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Despite the epidemic, John Coates, Chairman of the Coordination Committee for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, said in a video message that the Olympiad “will definitely take place,” and Coates said: They will start the Games on July 23, and described the Tokyo Games as the best Games that have been prepared. In March 2020, the pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee and the organizers

The Japanese decided to postpone the tournament for a year in an unprecedented move, and Coates said: I will not hesitate for a moment to say that the Games will be held and will be the safest tournament, but, 72 percent of the Japanese people want the Tokyo Games to be canceled or new dates set because of the pandemic. According to a poll conducted by “Kyodo News” last Monday.

The poll indicated that 2.39 percent of those who participated in the survey supported the cancellation of the Games, while 8. 32 said that it should be postponed again, and only a quarter of those who participated in the poll, 24 percent, supported holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games on their dates this year. .