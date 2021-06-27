This Saturday (26), the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) confirmed the names of the athletes who were invited to participate in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, a list that includes three Brazilians: David Freitas (M3 class), Marliane Santos ( F3) and Millena França (F7). With this, the total number of athletes who will represent Brazil in table tennis in the competition reaches 14.

Both Marliane and Millena reach the first Paralympics of their career. Millena, aged 24, is the 12th in the world in her class, which includes walking athletes with some type of physical-motor disability. Marliane is 23rd in the F3 ranking, one of the wheelchair athletes classes (1 to 5).

David, the most experienced of the three, aged 43, will make his second participation in the Paralympics, having been in Rio in 2016. His class, the M3, is the equivalent of Marliane’s for men.

Before the confirmation of the invitations made by the ITTF, Brazil already had an extensive delegation in Paralympic table tennis, with five athletes winning a place for having been individual champions in the Parapan American Games in Lima, in 2019. Another five reached the place through the ranking worldwide. Finally, earlier this month, Jennyfer Parinos secured a place in Tokyo by winning the world tryouts held in Slovenia.

