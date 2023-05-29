North Korea notified Japan today that it will launch a satellite in the coming days, which Tokyo and Seoul consider a covert test of ballistic missile technology and a threat to regional peacein addition to violating United Nations resolutions.

Pyongyang informed the Japan Coast Guard on Monday about several maritime areas where debris from a space rocket whose launch is scheduled could fall. between the next days May 31 and June 11, according to the Japanese authorities.

North Korea announced its plans to launch a spy satellite late last year, and last April the regime’s media showed leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to the military space development center to inspect such a device that was found already “ready to be equipped” on a space rocket.

Tokyo and Seoul protests and response threats



The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, today criticized the planned North Korean launch and pointed out that it will be “a serious threat to national security”, while the Executive spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, described it as a “serious provocation”.

The spokesman also noted that the rocket supposedly equipped with the spy satellite could fly over Japanese territory, and in particular the Nansei Islands, which extend to the southwest of the Japanese archipelago as far as Taiwan, and where some thirty US military bases are located.

The maritime areas delimited by North Korea where debris from the space rocket launch could fall include two strips in the Yellow Sea, west of the South Korean coast, and another strip in the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, according to the report. Japan Coast Guard.

Pyongyang will “pay a price” if it goes ahead with its launch plan

In preparation for the launch, the Japan Self-Defense Forces (Army) have deployed Patriot ground-based anti-missile systems on several remote islands in Okinawa Prefecture, and that are added to the Aegis interception batteries equipped on ships already operational in the area, detailed the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Seoul, for its part, warned Pyongyang that it “will pay a price” if it goes ahead with its launch plan, which it called a “provocative action that threatens regional peace,” according to the spokesman for the South Korean Executive, Lim Soo- suk.

covert missile tests

North Korea has previously launched five space rockets with which it said it was seeking to put observation satellites into orbit, the last of which was in February 2016.

The international community considered in each case that the regime was trying to covertly test ballistic missile technology, and no expert has ever picked up any signal from the North Korean devices allegedly deployed in Earth orbit.

North Korea It has also tested numerous missiles in recent months, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on April 13.

The North Korean leader visited the committee for the development of the military reconnaissance satellite a few days after that test, which was shown in photographs, although blurred by the regime’s media.

Kim then gave “the go-ahead to the future action plan” for the launch of the spy satellite, calling it an “urgent requirement given the prevailing security environment in the country,” as well as representing “a clear step forward” in the “ground of space research” for North Korea, according to state media.

Likewise, in the middle of this month, photos taken by satellite revealed works on the Sohae space launch pad (northwest of North Korea), which experts say could indicate the ability to carry out larger rocket launches.

Specialists have also pointed to the possibility that the regime may choose to launch its reconnaissance satellite from a mobile platform.

