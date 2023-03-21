Gunji Akira is a shy high schooler who dreams of following in the footsteps of his deceased father, a respected policeman who lost his life when he was very young. One day, the boy finds himself involved in a fight between aalien with the appearance of an old woman And Shohis mysterious classmate, as well agent of I LOVE (Alien Management Organization). Akira’s world will be completely turned upside down… Who runs this organization? Why are they hunting aliens? How many other aliens are out there?

Tokyo Aliens is a fascinating action manga sci-fi a target shonen, created by the very talented NAOEformerly known for the gender-bender comedy manga Aoharu × Kikanju. The emotional apparatus, almost shojo-like, and the action rhythm create a harmonic reading full of interesting twists and turns. A fresh story, not original, but with an unusual look, a clean design and a high-level paneling.

Original title: 東京エイリアンズ Tōkyō Eirianzu

Italian title: Tokyo Aliens

Japanese release: September 26, 2020

Italian release: January 25, 2023

Number of volumes: 6 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: science fiction, scholastic

Drawings: NAOE

History: NAOE

Format: 12.8 x 18, color, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 192 We reviewed Tokyo Aliens through the press volume provided to us free of charge by Star Comics.

They are among us

Gunji Akira it’s a shy, reserved boybut with a big dream. The construct of him, i.e. his goals and motivations, is modeled on the aspirations and legacy left by his father, an ex-cop who died heroically during an operation. Thus emerges a boy resolutebut still lacking in security and stability typical of an experienced person. His father’s past will be an opportunity for him to get to know a world hidden from the eyes of humans, namely that of the aliens, strongly present and well hidden among the world population, and of the associations that, in secret, control this phenomenon.

Sho instead, despite being the very first character to appear in the comic, he has a most mysterious presentation it’s a’very incomplete aura at the end of the first volume. His figure really urges the reader to go ahead, to find out things about him, also because such a young boy (we are still talking about a high school student), part of a very secret organization hunting for clandestine aliens and endowed with a uncommon fighting ability, must hide by force an interesting past. For this very reason, I can’t wait to find out where the author is going with this!

For a series of vicissitudes, Sho will have to introduce Akira the wonderful hidden world of the inhabitants of space, visiting earth often as tourists, but also as illegal immigrants or intergalactic criminals. He will then become aware of a world that tries to manage the chaos coming from deep space, trying in every way to keep it secret. It reminds you Men in Black? Yes but without Will Smith And with fluffy-haired high schoolers.

A history of inclusions

We have already explained how one of the fundamental themes of comics is represented by the fact that the Earth it’s a host planet innumerable migrants from deep space, both legally and illegally. This narrative setting allows the author to talk about highly sensitive topicslike theinclusionThe racism and the precarious condition of some migrants that have no place to go back to or feel safe. Aliens are in fact a great metaphor to reflect on our social behavior, a themed reflection sci-fi which allows the reader to think about their daily choices of inclusion and how institutions are often forced to make difficult choices to protect both their fellow citizens and their visitors. Themein my opinion, extremely important in the world we live in.

Another very important element is the difficulty that Gunji has in relating to his feelings and, consequently, to other people. Gunji And shy and very confusedhis thoughts, especially those that attract him to Sho, are narrated with that adolescent difficulty is that emotional storm typical of kids of that age. An insecure and doubtful protagonist is an excellent vehicle to explain the difficulty of making peace with one’s feelings, of know how to listen and learn more and more about yourself. This theme, of getting to know each other, will later have very interesting implications for the plot: Gunji’s past in fact hides a very interesting secret…I won’t tell you anything else, it’s up to you to read it!

The NAOE pen

NAOE it is certainly one very talented designer, and you can easily understand it by flipping through a few pages. The cleanliness of the stroke is certainly one of its strong points. Simple designsfrom the extremely attractive and clean designfrom the contour lines which vary in thickness but always very clear. The dynamic scenes I am designed with great care, they don’t have great narrative continuity solutions, but they work and are managed in a very scholastic way, as regards the rhythm. They also show aexcellent awareness of perspectives and dynamic poses of the charactersvery natural and energetic.

The dynamic sector, with a construction of the tables that perfectly follows manga shonen successful, is interspersed with the use of a paneling definitely more colourful shojo for moments of dialogue and introspection, as well as for more static scenes. A paneling therefore ad full breathwith a large incidence of emotional close-ups it’s a excellent management in the alternation of dialogical moments with introspective ones.

Tokyo Aliens it is therefore a very manga aesthetically beautiful, without great concept pretensions, but extremely effective. Yet another proof of how good a product can be made even without an original idea, without creating a good narrative without too many unexpected twists or situations. In short, make things simple to really make them.

The tankobon signed Star Comics

The tankobon edition of the Star Comics it looks very good. The tankobon indeed has a double cover dust jacket very neat. On the very first page there is also acolor illustration of the two main characters. The volume And handy, light, thanks to the thin paper typical of Star Comics tankobons which, despite everything, brings out the tables and drawings of NAOE in a very clean way. The very classic layout allows moments of tension to completely eliminate the edges, giving room for the eye to leave the box and find sharper and more defined contours in less tense scenes.

L’fit is great, as one should expect from a historic publishing house like the Perugian one. The same lettering in the balloons are very clear and well highlighted in the most salient parts. Another note of merit, even if it is a factor of taste, I particularly appreciate the choice to keep the Japanese onomatopoeias in order not to spoil the work of the original author and theinsertion alongside the literal translation of onomatopoeia itself.

Who do we recommend Tokyo Aliens to?

Tokyo Aliens it’s a’great read for anyone who likes the genre sci-fi. Contaminations with the genus of boy’s love they are very interesting and allow an emotional narration which enhances the effect of the narration. A light and at the same time interesting read, capable of making one think in its simplicity.

Very nice character design

History with interesting and current implications and social issues Not very original plot overall