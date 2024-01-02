with videosA Japanese passenger plane caught fire shortly after landing at an airport near Tokyo on Tuesday morning. All 379 passengers have been evacuated. The plane collided with a coast guard plane that also caught fire and killed five passengers, Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito said.
Sebastiaan Quekel, Caspar Naber
Latest update:
13:26
