The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake that struck Japan had a magnitude of 7.4, noting that the strength of earthquakes in some areas of Japan reached 7 degrees.

The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation said it expects tsunami waves up to 3 meters high to occur in coastal areas along the Sea of ​​Japan.

She added that the tsunami waves are believed to have reached the coast of Niigata and Toyama Prefectures, Sado Island and the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.