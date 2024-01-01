The Japanese Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake that struck Japan had a magnitude of 7.4, noting that the strength of earthquakes in some areas of Japan reached 7 degrees.
The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation said it expects tsunami waves up to 3 meters high to occur in coastal areas along the Sea of Japan.
She added that the tsunami waves are believed to have reached the coast of Niigata and Toyama Prefectures, Sado Island and the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.
