Guadalajara / 06.23.2021 22:32:11

The International Union of Modern Pentathlon confirmed one more Jalisco man who will attend the Olympic Games. It is about Duilio Carrillo, who joins the list of Mexicans headed by Mariana Arceo, in addition to Mayan Lara and Álvaro Sandoval.

The man from Guadalajara was the Pan American champion in the relay modality, alongside Melchor Silva, during the Pan American Games in Lima 2019. Duilio is only waiting for confirmation from the Mexican Federation of Modern Pentathlon to make it official in the men’s individual event.

With Carrillo, there are already a total of 19 Jalisco who will be participating in Tokyo, in the absence of more athletes, since there are still sports such as soccer, athletics, baseball and softball, where there will also be more Jalisco.

