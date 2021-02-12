The chairman of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, resigned on Friday after his sexist comments that sparked outrage in Japan and abroad last week, but authorities have not yet announced the name of his successor.

“My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos … I want to resign as president as of today,” Mori, 83, said at a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 executive council, called precisely to discuss his comments. “The important thing is to organize the Games in July, my presence does not have to become an obstacle,” added the former Prime Minister of Japan (2000-2001).

Last week, Mori, known for his verbal gaffes, stated that women talked too long during board meetings, which he considered “annoying.”

He awkwardly excused himself the next day during a press conference, excluding resigning. This produced an avalanche of criticism in Japan and abroad. Athletes, politicians and sponsors of the Games complained, denouncing practices considered contrary to the equality of the sexes and the values ​​of Olympism.

Mori said this Friday that he respects women and that he had invited the seven members, out of a total of 35, of the Tokyo-2020 board of directors to give their opinion.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ended up judging Mori’s statements this week as “completely inappropriate”, after a first time in which he indicated that the case was closed with the leader’s apologies.

In a statement published this Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach said he “respect and understand” Mori’s decision to leave, thanking him for the work he has done since his arrival in 2014 at the head of Tokyo-2020.

For her part, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who criticized Mori’s words, paid tribute to him on Friday for “all the work” he had done.

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (CIP) Andrew Parsons thanked him for his services, adding that the recent controversy contributes to a society that “will emphasize diversity and inclusion.”

Mori suggested Thursday that Saburo Kawabuchi, a former Japanese soccer great boss, would succeed him. But this proposal, made outside of a formal nomination process, has caused surprise in the country because Kawabuchi (84 years old) is older than Mori.

The way in which Kawabuchi’s candidacy was announced by Mori shows Japan’s very masculine culture of power, said Kazuko Fukuda, a women’s rights activist, asked by AFP. “Women are not involved in the decision-making process, decisions are not made during the day at official meetings, but at evenings after work,” Fukuda said.

The succession battle



“Nothing has been decided,” Japanese Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto had declared on Mori’s succession on Friday, a few hours before his resignation. Various outlets suggest that Hashimoto, a former athlete with seven Olympic appearances and one of two women in government, would be the favorite to replace Mori.

After a two-hour meeting this Friday, the organization of the Games announced the formation of a council with male-female parity to designate the person who will succeed Mori. It will be led by Fujio Mitarai, 85-year-old president of the Canon group.

The CEO of Tokyo 2020, Toshiro Muto, said that this person will be chosen, “as far as possible”, and that their gender will not be a determining factor. In addition, she added that the organizing committee will create a team to promote equality between men and women and that it will work to increase the representation of women, although without setting specific goals.

The Mori case is a new thorn for the organization of the Tokyo Games (July 23-August 8), with problems to enthuse after the one-year postponement due to the pandemic, while the global health context continues to be worrying. According to various polls, more than 80% of Japanese want a new postponement or cancellation of the event.

The Tokyo Games were already marked by the resignations of two leading personalities. Games Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada resigned in April 2019 over remarks deemed derogatory about the inhabitants of areas devastated by the March 2011 tsunami. In addition, he declared that he was “disappointed”, without showing more compassion, when swimmer Rikako Ike , great Japanese hope, announced that she was suffering from leukemia.

A month earlier the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, officially announced his departure due to his age (71 years at the time). But he was under pressure after he was indicted by the French courts for bribing IOC members in 2013 to support Tokyo’s candidacy.