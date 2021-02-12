The president of the organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Japanese Yoshiro Mori, announced his resignation today after the controversy sparked by his sexist comments last week, during a meeting of the leadership of the aforementioned body.

“I will resign from the position of chairman of the committee,” Mori said during his speech. at the meeting held this Friday in Tokyo and whose first part was open to the media.

The 83-year-old former Japanese prime minister made this announcement at a meeting between council members and the executive board of the body in charge of Tokyo 2020., called to discuss the consequences of Mori’s comments and in which a decision on his successor is also expected.

“My inappropriate statements have caused a lot of chaos,” admitted Mori, who again expressed his “deep apologies” to the organizing committee. and society as a whole, as he did last week after his sexist comments made last Wednesday came to light.

“I heard someone say that if we increase the number of women on the board we have to regulate speaking time in some way or, if not, we will never finish,” Mori said then during a meeting of the Olympic Committee of Japan where the increase of the number of women members from 20% to 40% was discussed.

Since then, criticism has not ceased from various sectors of the world of politics and sport, both inside and outside of Japan, including those of the International Olympic Committee, that he crossed out his words as “absolutely inappropriate” and “in contradiction” with the principles of this body.

“The important thing is that the Games are held as planned,” stressed Mori by submitting your resignation today.

The until now head of Tokyo 2020 also wanted to highlight that his intention “was not to belittle women” by making these controversial statements.

“I have worked hard so that women are very listened to, more than men,” said Mori, who highlighted the “efforts” she has made during her career to integrate more women into the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

The Tokyo 2020 leadership will continue to meet this Friday with the main task of appointing a successor for Mori, a position for which candidates such as the current head of the Tokyo Olympic Village are contemplated, Saburo Kawabuchi, or the minister in charge of the Olympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, according to the Japanese media.