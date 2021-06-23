Tokyo 2020, the champion of blue swimming Gregorio Paltrinieri sees the Olympic dream fade. Today the announcement of the president of Federnuoto, Paolo Barelli.

Gregorio Paltrinieri, also called “Greg”, outgoing Olympic champion of the 1500 meters freestyle is suffering from mononucleosis. Symptoms are mild, but still its participation in Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 is at risk. At the games in the land of the Rising Sun he is qualified for the 10 km of open water swimming and, in the pool competitions, on the 800 and 1500 freestyle. As the president of Federnuoto also reiterated, Paolo Barelli in announcing the positivity to the mononucleosis of the “Greg”, “the symptoms are light and we will know the effects of the infection day after day, we are clearly sorry because the approach to the Olympics went perfectly”. The number one of Italian swimming specified that “Paltrinieri is a phenomenal champion and he will fight until the last meter to get the medals he dreams of in Tokyo ”. Paltrinieri, who obviously will not participate in the Sette Colli scheduled from Friday to Sunday at the Stadio del Nuoto at the Foro Italico, has reduced the training load that is mostly carried out in active recovery.