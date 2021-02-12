Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori finally stepped aside, apologized again and left the door open for a new event chief to be elected five months before the Olympics.

“My inappropriate comments caused a big problem. I’m sorry, ”Yoshiro Mori said this Friday, February 12, at a meeting of senior officials of the organizing committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (postponed to July this year due to the pandemic). The 83-year-old former Japanese prime minister added that the most important thing is that the Olympiad be a success.

The exit comes after Mori said at a committee meeting earlier this month that “women talk a lot.” Soon the sexist comment sparked outrage inside and outside of Japan. At first, the official was reluctant to leave his post. This Friday, Mori said that her comments had been misinterpreted by the press and that she is not prejudiced against women.

Tokyo 2020 Chief Executive Toshiro Muto said a selection committee made up of equal numbers of men and women, centered around athletes, will be appointed to elect a new president. Although Muto did not say when the decision will be made, he stressed that it must be quick and that they will focus on choosing someone with Olympic experience and who understands principles such as diversity and inclusion.

A group of protesters protest against the holding of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and call for its cancellation, amid sexist comments from outgoing organizing committee chair Yoshiro Mori, in Tokyo, Japan, on February 12, 2021. © Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

The Olympians seek chief organizer five months after lighting the flame

Confidence around the organizers’ ability to get the Olympics going is eroded. And the resignation of the committee chairman adds another burden to a team that continues to receive criticism for insisting on the event amid the pandemic.

Following Mori’s resignation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it is “committed as never before” to host the games, which are due to start on July 23. The head of the agency thanked Mori for his service and insisted on his goal. “The IOC will continue to work hand-in-hand with his successor to safely and securely hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

Japanese media point out that among the candidates to succeed Mori is Seiko Hashimoto, the minister for gender equality and for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hashimoto was a seven-time Olympian in two different sports, speed skating on ice, with the who earned a bronze medal in Albertville, France, in 1992, and track cycling.

Seiko Hashimoto, Minister for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, attends a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on September 16, 2020. © Seiko Hashimoto / Reuters

The 56-year-old minister’s first name is inspired by the Japanese words for the Olympic flame and the former athlete was born days before the start of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Some believe that Hashimoto could refresh the face of the organization and give it a new impulse to the project.

Yuriko Koike, the first woman to rule Tokyo, avoided giving a concrete answer when asked who should succeed Mori. But the governor said the person in charge of the committee should reflect the ideals of inclusion that the Olympics represent. “Diversity and harmony, that is something that the person at the head has to understand, embody and transmit,” said the official.

Outgoing Mori offers his position to another octogenarian

This Friday, when offering his resignation, the former prime minister called on his contemporary Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, the mayor of the Olympic village, to succeed him. But the former president of the professional soccer league of Japan would have declined the offer due to new criticism for the election of another older man for the position.

Fuji News reported that the government had blocked Kawabuchi’s nomination and quoted a government source as saying: “We cannot give the impression that things have changed unless we install a woman or see a generational change.”

At the beginning of the meeting on Friday, Mori said that some had spoken of “problems caused by the elderly.”

“But the elders have worked hard for the world and for Japan. It is extremely unpleasant to hear bad things from the elderly. But it makes no sense to complain about that, “he concluded.

On Friday, Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato declined to comment on the matter, saying that the selection of Mori’s replacement will be done according to procedures and in a transparent manner.

“We will set up a committee to look at the candidates and make a decision. It will be carried out according to the rules, ”said Kunihiko Koyama, a member of the committee.

