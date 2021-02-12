Japan does not stop adding complications regarding the organization of the Olympic Games. Although the most important sporting event of the year is still at risk due to the global health situation with the pandemic due to coronavirus, is not the only problem facing the Japanese government since now they will have to find a new president for the Organizing Committee after the resignation of Yoshiro Mori, who was in charge until this Friday.

Mori, 83, whose political career includes the post of Prime Minister between 2000 and 2001, He left his post due to a widespread repudiation on the part of Japanese society after some sexist comments made last week. “My inappropriate statements have caused much chaos and I offer deep apologies.“, he maintained in a press conference in which he communicated his decision.

Mori gave a conference to announce her decision. Photo: AP.

The repudiation of Mori began when he criticized the women, claiming that they are people who “don’t stop talking.” “ I heard someone say that if we increase the number of women on the Board we have to regulate speaking time in some way. Or if not, we will never end “, she commented on that occasion while discussing the increase of the female gender in the Japanese Olympic Committee from 20 to 40%.

“My intention was not to belittle women,” he confirmed. And he added: “I have worked hard so that they are very listened to, even more than men.”

Protests in the streets of Tokyo so that the Games do not take place. Photo: EFE.

Beyond the fact that his intention was to continue in the position, the criticism of the International Olympic Committee added to the widespread rejection in the streets of Tokyo led Mori to resolve to leave his function. Now another problem has been added to the door that must be resolved urgently in order to meet the deadlines for the Games.

