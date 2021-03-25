The Olympic flame, a significant symbol of the Olympic Games, began its journey to Tokyo from the town of Fukushima, Japan, with an atypical ceremony, reduced and without spectators. The event stands as a test for the organizing committee of the games that estimates to bring together more than 11,000 athletes next summer.

With the first steps taken by the members of Japan’s national women’s soccer team, winners of the World Cup in 2011, the countdown to the opening of the Olympic Games began. This occurs after the Olympics were delayed a year due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the Japan soccer team at the start of the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, Japan, on March 25, 2021. © Du Xiaoyi / Reuters

In fact, the flame for these games has been burning for just over a year when ceremonial protocol began in front of the ruins of the Temple of Hera in ancient Olympia, Greece, on March 12, 2020.

According to the Japanese authorities, this symbol has remained under the protection of the country since then being exhibited in various places, including the Olympic Museum of Japan in Tokyo, until the Government of the Japanese capital declared a state of emergency a few months ago. .

For this year, the event began in the town of Fukushima, located 240 kilometers north of Tokyo, a city that was devastated by the earthquake in 2011 that brought with it a tsunami and the nuclear disaster in March of that same year. Under the slogan “Hope lights our way”, the organizers try to show the progress of the city in rebuilding the region.

Four months before the opening day, scheduled for July 23, some 10,000 participants will carry the torch that will travel through the 859 municipalities of the 47 prefectures of Japan. The trip includes the visit of iconic places such as Mount Fuji and renowned islands of the archipelago.

“The flame continued to burn silently, but strongly, even as the world faced difficult times during the past year (…) The flame will embark on a 121-day journey and carry the hopes of the Japanese people and the wishes of the people for peace. from all over the world, “said Seiko Hashimoto, chair of the organizing committee during the ceremony.

A caring tour throughout Japan

The Government of Japan, Tokyo and the representatives of the organizing committee have carried out the games despite the fact that a part of the population opposes them due to the increase in infections by Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Despite this, Tamayo Marukawa, Japanese Minister of the Olympic Games, expressed to journalists his wish that with the journey of the Olympic torch “people can change their feelings” towards the fair next summer.

The first section of the relay had no spectators to avoid large crowds. Those who want to see her in other places must wear masks and distance themselves socially.

Despite these measures, the Kyodo news agency warns that the organizing committee does not rule out suspending some tours if many fans gather on the roadsides. Similarly, the organizers have encouraged event lovers to follow the broadcasts online.

With Reuters