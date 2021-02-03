The pandemic put the Olympics in check again. Last week the newspapers in England announced strong rumors of postponement due to the health situation in Japan. However, today it was confirmed that the Games will take place, regardless of the “evolution of the pandemic.”

Yoshiro mori, president of Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, he claimed: “We should not focus on debating whether the Games will be held or not, but how they will be held. We are thinking of a new kind of Olympics. ”

In this way, Mori put aside speculations regarding a new postponement or even a definitive cancellation of Tokyo 2020. These arose in recent days due to the significant increase in cases of covid-19 that the Japanese country experienced, added to the strong local government measures that established the state of emergency to alleviate the health crisis and the opinion of the population that, according to a survey, 80% are determined to postpone the Games again, or even suspend them permanently.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not be canceled despite local rumors. Photo: Reuters.

“The Games will be held beyond the evolution of the pandemic“, clarified the head of the Organizing Committee in a meeting with his collaborators and representatives of the Japanese government. The doubts were cleared. It is decided. The Tokyo 2020 Games begin on July 23.

The official denial about the cancellation of the event coincides with the draw for the groups of the basketball tournament that took place this Tuesday morning. There, the Argentina Selection will face the selected Spanish in the group stage, thus reissuing the final of the last World Cup that also took place in Tokyo. Both make up the group C beside Japan and the team that prevails in the playoff to be played in Kaunas (could be Lithuania or Slovenia).

However, new restrictions imposed by the Japanese government also forced the postponement of some sports competitions. Among them, the first Olympic test event: the classification of artistic swimming that was scheduled for March.

On the 25th of that same month, we should see the famous Olympic torch begin its journey, despite the rejection of local public opinion towards the Games. It should travel 47 Japanese prefectures with the slogan “Hope lights our way.” For now, it is anyone’s guess how, if at all, it will be done.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held between July 23 and August 8. Although they were scheduled for July 22 of last year, the pandemic forced it to be postponed for another year. The Japanese government -headed by Yoshihide Suga-, the Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aim all their cards to carry it out on the dates stipulated for this year. However, the situation is delicate and at any moment everything can change.

