Talk about a topic like Tokyo Olympics it is not absolutely simple, starting from the fact that they have been postponed for a year due to the pandemic that has hit the global population. An absolutely not easy situation to manage, which had to change the plans not only of the athletes but also of many employees, organizers, journalists, spectators, external companies and even that of the multinational known as SAW. It has now been more than two years since the well-known Japanese giant announced the production of four video games for the occasion. In fact, this review is dedicated to the latest product among those released, that is Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: the official video game, a work somewhat similar and at the same different to the Mario & Sonic brothers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Switch, the arcarde edition of the latter and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for mobile platforms. Unlike the previous ones, this one attempts to turn to a wider audience thanks to its cross-platform release and a less imaginative, albeit unrealistic, overview of this historic competition.

A challenge for true champions

Before you can compete in one of the eighteen sports present in the package, you are asked to create your own personal avatar. This character represents in all respects the captain of our Olympic team, which is probably the face and body that the player will use in most of his experience. In fact, after selecting the country, we will be asked to customize our athlete in more detail or not. Here you can then choose your body size, hair, eyes, skin color, mouth, height, beard and so on. Important to note how no limits are offered to the player, with the latter who can decide whether to create something serious or more absurd: the results can thus be not only handsome and well-trained guys, but also out-of-shape people or seniors ready for action.

This absurdity therefore makes us understand how the work developed by SEGA don’t take yourself seriously, trying to offer a fun in which everyone can identify with their avatar and somehow feel part of the Olympics. Certainly a courageous choice, which offers an interpretation out of the ordinary. Given this stylistic choice, the physical statistics are completely unrelated to the aesthetic aspect of one’s character. As we analyzed in this Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games review: The Official Video Game, it is initially possible to make our character an expert in three skill fields: power, speed and technique.

The choice is varied and if at a playful level you don’t see the difference clearly, this one affects performance in order to achieve new records and win every challenge. At the beginning no requirement is required in your choice, but later if you want to change specialization you will have to spend the so-called points. The latter are the real game currency, obtainable by winning events of all kinds. Obtaining them is extremely simple, since winning is not mandatory to increase the collation, in this way unlocking the interested contents it is not extremely complex. The prices are also all too affordable, thus offering that ephemeral feeling of progression. In any case, it should be noted that all sports are still accessible immediately, with the points that will be used mainly to obtain skills or costumes. This last feature is extremely sponsored by SEGA, as it allows you to compete in the most absurd ways, with astronaut clothing, as a knight, in a suit and tie, as a caveman and much more.

Once you open the game, you get the costume without any kind of commitment Sonic the Hedgehog, inserted inside the work to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the series. Definitely a nice extra, which further increases the absurdity and lightness of this work. Of course, our creation can be shared online with other users around the world, in a way that closely resembles the recent Miitopia remastered released by Nintendo. At the same time, or the team that will be initially assigned to us is generated randomly by the computer, but if you want it is possible modify all components to our complete pleasure.

A tough competition

In our review we could see that the main mode of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: The Official Video Game is the one simply named as Olympic Games, which offers the possibility to participate in tournaments of all competitions. Obviously the player’s goal is to earn the acclaimed gold medal, defeating and overcoming all the opponents that appear in their path in the meantime. All are divided into qualifiers, semifinals and finals and, of course, the user must face them in order in order to earn the honor of reaching the podium. Here we immediately launch a small criticism on the product, namely the structural simplicity of this kind of countryside. In fact, there are no cutscenes such as the hypothetical opening or closing ceremony and there is no strategy on which member of your team is best to use, making everything more a simple “join the sport and go”. In part, it makes you lose the sense of identification that the product would like to offer, although we understand the choice of wanting to make everything as simple as possible.

It even appreciates the variety offered by the experience, given the commitment of the developers not to make all the game styles present too similar. This mode can even be tried also online, thus increasing the sense of competition among users. Unfortunately, crossplay between platforms is completely absent, a feature that certainly could have greatly enriched the product community. Other modes present are ranked matches, an exclusively online area where the selection is varied every day with three activities, e the workout, where you can participate in single matches against the CPU. It is important to note that this last component of the experience is the one in which real ones appear boss battles, made up of athletes who have marked the history of the Olympics. To be able to face them it will be necessary to reach the gold medal in the specific sport, while others will appear for a limited time as real events. This is an absolutely appreciable choice, which further increases longevity and offers the right fan service for sports enthusiasts. Unfortunately it is not possible to unlock them and use them once defeated, but if anyone wants to, they can still try to recreate them in the effective editor.

As you may have already understood, all eighteen sports featured in the package they do not feature realistic gameplay, based more on an experience that we could define arcade. Immediacy is the key to the product from the very first screen, and this translates into a style of play that aims more about fun than simulating in detail the movements of the athletes. We appreciate it though the difficulty curve proposed by the developers, in which we find ourselves in sports with mechanics that are easy to learn but that is necessary really understand to get the coveted place on the podium. We are therefore not faced with an impossible challenge, but with something that requires a minimum of commitment and skill from the player. Obviously, every time you start a sport, the basic mechanics are explained on the screen to be able to play.

However, not all of them are highlighted, since some tips must be unlocked by participating in these competitions. This choice is partly questionable, so much so that it is likely to fall into the slight sense of frustration with that aftertaste of having lost the race because of the game. In addition to the classic commands, you can therefore expect special attacks, which are activated when the appropriate bar is filled and our main avatar is surrounded by a particular multicolored aura. All this contributes to offering a feeling that borders on the absurd, but which at the same time offers healthy laughs to players of all ages.

Artistically uninspired

For what concern graphic and artistic sector of the production by SEGA, this is the part where the game fails more in its intent. The attempt to recreate a more cartoon style is certainly appreciable given the crazy mood of the game, even if this choice makes certain visual details disappear. The problem is that the entire technical sector appears uninspired, offering NPCs and characters that seem all too hollow and anonymous in their modeling. Of course, it is certainly possible to create characters with their own charisma, but the in-game models are certainly not the strong point of the production, a situation aggravated by woody animations that will never leave our field of vision. A separate discussion for the costumes and environments, with the former able to animate the screen in their own simplicity and the latter able to recreate sufficiently varied sports areas. It is also interesting to note the encyclopedic function of the product, offering in the uploads the possibility to read the history of the place and even the exact position on the Tokyo map, a nice choice that increases the celebratory value of the work done by the developers.

For what concern music sector, the work done by Teruhiko Nakagawa and his team proves to be suitable for the situation, managing to offer traces that easily enter the head. In particular we would like to mention the main theme One, used both in the opening and during the credits, and the curious presence of some tracks from the Sonic series that will make their appearance from time to time. We then report the lack of technical problems during our games, with an Xbox version that proved to be stable in every situation. All this is certainly due to a graphic work not in step with today’s standards, but it is still pleasant to see how the experience is clean even in the less performing versions of the past generation consoles.