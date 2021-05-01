It is clear that the coronavirus pandemic has been destructive. Among the many difficulties it caused, one of them, in sporting terms, was the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the complications for many athletes who wanted to qualify. On this occasion, the punishment that the virus still causes made him a nod to the Argentine delegation, which added three new places for the appointment of the five rings.

Happens that the pre-olympics slalom -which was to be held in Rio de Janeiro- and speed -in Curitiba- they should have been canceled due to the very serious health situation in Brazil.

Due to this suspension of the qualifying competitions of slalom and sprint canoeing at the continental level, the International Canoeing Federation (ICF) carried out a reallocation of quotas and, in this way, the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) obtained three places.

By ranking, and having been ratified by the Argentine Canoe Federation, the slalom boating place will correspond to Lucas Rossi, which will compete on July 28 in its Olympic debut in the men’s K1, a competition that will take place in the waters of the Canoa Slalom Center.

Agustín Vernice was the only paddler qualified for the Olympic Games.

While in sprint canoeing the Argentine boats that will participate in K1 200 will be one male and one female. The names of the Albiceleste representatives will be defined in the World Cups to be held in mid-May, in Hungary and Russia respectively.

In the first case, the square will be disputed Ezequiel Digiácomo and Rubén Rézola, while in the second it will be defined between Sabrina Ameghino and Brenda Rojas. In this way, Argentina will reach the 151 ranked athletes.

The next World Cups to be played in Szeged, Hungary (between 05/14 and 05/16) and Barnaul, Russia (21 to 23/5) will be the scenarios for these definitions. The Argentine team will leave for the old continent next Tuesday, May 4.

These boats will be added to Agustín Vernice’s K1 1000, which until now was the only classified of the discipline (in sprint boating), forming a national team of four boats.

Brenda Rojas and Sabrina Ameghino competed with Magdalena Garro and Alexandra Keresztesi at the K4 in Rio de Janeiro 2016. Photo Maxi Failla

Vernice, a native of the city of Olavarría and who last year was infected with Covid, won two medals gold in the last Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, in 2019: in K1 1000 and K2 1000, together with Manuel Lascano. He is also the first Argentine in history to become the Under 23 world champion, which he achieved in Pitesti (Romania) in K1 1000 in 2017.

In statements to the Télam agency, Hugo Cabral, President of the Argentine Canoe Federation (FAC) also added that there are “chances of achieving another square at the World Cup in Russia in K1 500 ladies, with Brenda Rojas “.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from July 23 to August 8 after an agreement reached between the IOC and the Local Organizing Committee.

In the highest sporting event of humanity, the national canoeing obtained three diplomas: Javier Correa in K1 500 in Athens 2004 and in K1 1000 in Sydney 2000 and the binomial made up of Ruben Rézola and Miguel Correa, who obtained the Fifth place in the final of the K2 200 test, which was run in the waters of the Eton Dorney sub-headquarters, on the penultimate day of the London 2012 Olympics.