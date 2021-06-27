Whether or not the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are held, video games can always say that the Olympic event went through the circuitry of the different consoles of the moment twice thanks to Sega. Is the official video game of the Olympics? at the height of the desire of the event? We tell you about it in the Tokyo 2020 analysis.

I have had pleasure and disgust from facing many games based on great sports events and I have learned to classify them into two different categories. Which? Video games and souvenirs. A famous case is that of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa: FIFA 10 became a capital episode in the history of the FIFA saga and the launch of the World Cup game a few months after the original premiere was the confirmation of the good moment that the franchise was passing and It was highly celebrated by the fans; In the other category, I remember Vancouver 2010, a product that seemed to have no other purpose than to deceive the attendees of the games held in Canada who did not know what to give their offspring when they returned home after days of snow and competition. Spoiler: It ended up getting dust ad eternum on the shelves of PS3 and Xbox 360.

Where is Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – The Official Video Game? Vancouver or South Africa? It was a long time since we had an unofficial Olympic Games software by Sega without Sonic and Mario as protagonists: the last case was London 2012, software that kept the sporting event sober with everything expected of a production that brought together many of the main sporting events of the London event. The return of the Olympic torch to consoles from Japan is produced with a product very different from the British one, blurring the lines that separated it from the Mario and Sonic event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Why? Because the ceremonial of the sporting event of the year has given way to a carefree atmosphere and more of a video game than an Olympic one.

Sega’s bet it’s been smart and offers content ready to turn the long-awaited Olympic Games into a real party. Mind you, it makes questionable decisions on some points and leaves some fronts uncovered in some of the software’s most enjoyable tests. Ready to visit the capital of Japan? Put on your sneakers, we started.

Festival of representation

The first thing that will surprise you about the new Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games video game is the marked representation what there is with respect to other installments of the saga in which they tried to be more faithful to the homonymous event. All competitions are coed and feature competitors of all races and sizes. It seems that Sega has understood that at the controls of an Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch or PC we all compete, regardless of sex, ethnicity or age, and it seems that it has wanted to bring this plurality to the title itself. Not good, not bad, not quite the opposite; Maybe subtracting iron and seriousness from the appointment will enrich the offer of the new sports proposal of the Japanese publisher.

It may be that subtracting iron and seriousness from the appointment enrich the offer of this new sports proposalThe summary of the production is simple: you will be able to compete for the gold medals in sports such as the 100 meter sprint, 110 meter hurdles, 4×100 relays, baseball, basketball, hammer throw, soccer, long jump, beach volleyball, 100 free swimming meters, 200 meters swimming styles, tennis, table tennis, BMX, boxing, sport climbing, rugby-7 and judo. Being almost all minigames very competentAs often happens in multidisciplinary titles like the present there are lights and shadows. What would an Olympic video game be without the 100 meter dash? The point is that the discipline does not give for more from the Track and Field, and whoever wants more than to press A many times and do some cuteness during the scarce 10 seconds that the test lasts will have it raw.

The same can be applied to its sister cousins ​​in hurdles and relays, with the obvious additions of jumping over obstacles and passing the baton. The tests focused on precision and distance, long jump and hammer throw, present satisfactory and functional mechanics, but neither can you invent the wheel. However, my feeling at their controls is the general in the whole product: they have managed to build a sufficiently challenging challenge without losing coherence of the sports present. I felt the same with rugby, basketball and soccer: as soon as you understand the basic concept, with two buttons you have enough to play a game in a very decent way.

Lights and shadows in Tokyo

“But Toni, aren’t you freckling for an Olympics licensed product?” I think it is unrealistic to ask multidisciplinary games for the quality of the products dedicated to treating a single sports license; It seems clear to me that anyone who wants to go play a good game of basketball will go to the shore of 2K; Anyone who wants to play baseball will go to the Sony San Diego. The question you really need to ask yourself is this: Are you interested enough in baseball to buy a single game of baseball? The success of Tokyo 2020 lies precisely in discover sports to users outside the practice, real or virtual, of its Olympic versions.

I see the production as a great travel companion in which the players of Nintendo switchFor example, take advantage of your portable capabilities and play with your Joy-con to doubles anywhere. There it will be unbeatable despite its questionable extras or elements that invite you to continue exploring beyond its challenging multiplayer. To unlock Disgusting cosmetics and access various statistics to improve three of the different pillars on which the skills of athletes are based (power, speed and technique). In Tokyo 2020, statistics and skill do not matter so much, so the balance between the different participants is necessary to guarantee games in which fun reigns more than competition.

Of course, it is worth clarifying that the commitment to simplicity is not always a guarantee of success in the latest Sega production. While other games take advantage of its ease of execution, neither contact sports (such as boxing or judo) or the invited categories (sport climbing and BMX) are at the height of the rest of the proposals. They do not have a rewarding execution and the fantasy feats that in other minigames look good here do not do it at all. They are clumsy in control and it is seen from afar that they do not have the mimicry that they have printed in other games such as baseball or tennis. In short, they may be the four worst forms of a production in which the rest of the content borders on a more than acceptable level.

Go for the gold!

As we said, the avatars are editable and cartoonish, nothing to do with the athletes of the past in games of a similar nature. The main grace of the virtual representations of the players is based on buying costumes for them and launching them online to compete for medals with other users around the world. Not all online games have been as rewarding as I would have liked, noting that in sports in which the game sessions are longer, users often opt to disconnect if things do not go in their favor. Naturally, it is a problem more for the participants than for the game itself, but it would not have been wrong to add some kind of penalty to avoid such attitudes.

There is not much to say about the sound: it has opted for songs from the public with royalty-free melodies and that are nothing credible. The athletes’ voices are mere shouts of encouragement in different languages ​​without great effort or effort on the part of their actors to make them realistic. The overall feeling at the helm of Tokyo 2020 is far from bad, but it falls far short of memorable sporting event titles from the past as well. It seems that Sega he has found the key by lowering the ceremonial tone of the event to launch himself into a carefree and celebratory territory. It is surely the way to go for future sporting iterations in the Olympic territory.

Better than Mario and Sonic at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Not at all but Xbox One, PS4, and PC players they also have no other alternative than present it. In the case of Switch, Sega’s commitment to Sonic and Mario was much more rewarding and extensive, offering a wide range of activities and extras such as retro tests or its competent campaign mode that would have sat very well in this title. Now it remains to solve the unknown that we all ask ourselves, will the Tokyo Games be the only Olympic Games that remain in the territory of the video game? I think that all sports lovers deserve a joy: I hope in August we will be enjoying our athletes in Japan.