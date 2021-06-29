Serious injury for our athlete Larissa Iapichino, forced to give up the Olympics that will be held in a month in Tokyo. The blue champion, daughter of Gianni Iapichino and Fiona May, got the “distraction of the deltoid ligament of the take-off foot”. His post on Instagram: “The Olympic appointment is only postponed”.

Cold shower for Italy at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The blue team loses an important element. According to when ANSA reports, our athlete was due to an injury Larissa Iapichino will have to stay at home. The long jumper, daughter of champion Fiona May and the coach Gianni Iapichino, in fact, was injured in the instep of the deadlift at the Italian championships that were disputed in recent days in Rovereto, where she had won the second consecutive Italian title in the women’s long jump. On that occasion, Iapichino managed to jump 6.42m, beating Laura Strati by two centimeters.

The Olympic dream for Larissa is postponed

Read also: The paper house: who is Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), career and private life

Larissa’s dream, born in 2002, is therefore shattered one step away from the goal. Our young athlete, a great talent of which Italy is very proud, had the hope of reaching the final phase of the Olympic Games. To make the announcement, through a press release, was its management.

“Saturday night during my ai competition absolute Italian championships I had an accident on the fifth jump closing in sand. Unfortunately (or fortunately) being a very stubborn guy, I still wanted to finish the series of jumps. following the tests carried out, I was diagnosed with a distraction of the deltoid ligament of the take-off foot. I still have to make further investigations but, according to the specialists, the period of recovery and recovery will unfortunately prevent me from participating in the Olympics “.

And then again:

“I am sorry and bitter for this situation, but I will try to face it all with my usual positivity and motivation. despite being very young, I admit that it is not easy to see the Olympic dream slip out of hand, but I think the appointment has only been postponed. or at least that’s what I’ll keep dreaming of.

See you soon!”

A painful choice for Iapichino

You might be interested in: VIP pets: Chiara Ferragni, Pellegrini and Alessia Marcuzzi

Obviously for Iapichino it was not an easy choice. Indeed, it is yet another blow that falls on her and on a season in which she had unfortunately not shone in the results obtained in the various races: after the 6.91 meters reached in Ancora, which earned her the under 20 world record is Italian indoor record on a par with her mother Fiona May, for her only results in decline and a lot of frustration. Also increased by her school commitments: her scientific maturity was very busy mentally and she also found herself making an important choice: leaving the coach Gianni Cecconi for her father after 4 years.