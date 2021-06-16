Carlos Hernandez Castrejon

Torreón, Coahuila. / 16.06.2021 16:09:22





After completing their competencies prior to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, Lagunero athlete Juan Joel Pacheco prepares suitcases to travel to the headquarters of the world’s greatest fair.

His preparation has been very specific and he has taken special care in every detail so as not to take risks. injury while improving your performance.

Last weekend he obtained a sixth place in the state of Querétaro, with a time of 30 minutes and 49 seconds, within the national championship of the first force, covering the distance of ten thousand meters, where the best 20 athletes in the country participated within this line.

That was a step in the national competition, a test for the Olympian, after coming out of an abductor injury, which he suffered last March during one of his trainings. For your fortune is already 90 percent recovered, more than 50 days after its debut in Tokyo 2021.

That is why you have been very careful and do not take unnecessary risks that could impair your performance in the marathon test.

The athlete from Coahuila closed preparation in terms of competitions prior to the summer fair and now it will continue with its preparation and specific concentration in Mexico City, until it is time to start the trip to Japan.

Juan Joel assures that everything is going well in his preparation, which in this closing is very concentrated, focused on the experience he is about to live, where you will seek to make one of your dreams come true.

EGO

.

.