Just three months before the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 to August 8, new sanitary measures are established to prevent the spread of infections by Covid-19 when several territories of the world suffer a worrying increase in cases and deaths.

In the first instance, all athletes, technical teams and other companions of the Olympic delegations must take two Covid-19 tests before traveling to Japan and both must have yielded a negative result. In this way, athletes will not have to comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine established by the Japanese government. However, they must undergo daily tests from the time they arrive until they leave and not every four days, as was established in the beginning.

Vaccination will not be mandatory. However, the International Olympic Committee has persuaded national federations to vaccinate their athletes. In fact, they have promised logistical support for countries that have difficulties in obtaining vaccines.

In February, it was announced that it would be prohibited to barbell and sing and that the use of face masks was mandatory for athletes at all times, except when they were outdoors, eating or sleeping.

In addition, participants must report their movements at all times as well as minimize contact with other athletes. Otherwise they could be sanctioned and even disqualified from the competition.

Regarding the mobilization, the participants of the JJ. OO. They should be sent to use only the means of transport offered by the organization. This in an effort to prevent them from using public transport where more infections are more likely to spread.

A man sits on a rock in front of the Olympic rings on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo, Japan, on April 12, 2021 Yuki Iwamura AFP

Finally, they will only be able to eat at the facilities of their respective accommodation or at the competition and training venues.

These rules have been defined after it was known that Tokyo was added to the list of cities in a state of health emergency, as well as three other prefectures in Japan. This is due to the increase in infections due to Covid-19 and its other variants.

That is why the International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone until June the decision on whether there will be spectators in the competition or not and will take it from the hand of the Japanese Government in due course. However, if the state of emergency extends, there may be no public in the stands of sports competitions.

The situation of Covid-19 in Japan and in the world

Since the first case of Covid-19 in Japan, there have been 577,000 infections, of which 508,000 managed to recover while more than 10,000 people ended up being fatalities. However, only 2% of the more than 126 million inhabitants have been successfully vaccinated.

This statistic does not seem to be so alarming compared to the cases spread in the world. More than 149 million people have carried the virus, 86.4 million have recovered, and 3.14 million have died.

However, the fourth wave and the new aspects of the Covid-19 that plagues Japan justifies the reason for the rejection by citizens in a debate between whether the Olympic Games should be held or not.