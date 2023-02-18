Action was filed by Vinci Logística Fundo Imobiliário, related to the lease in the municipality of Extrema

A Tok&Stok suffered an eviction request for non-payment of rent for the Extrema Business Park I development, located in the municipality of Extrema, in Minas Gerais. The lawsuit was filed by Vinci Logística Fundo Imobiliário, on Wednesday (15.Feb.2023). Here’s the full (165 KB).

The Fund filed the action for the lack of payment of the February rent. According to newspaper information Folha de S.Pauloaction has a value of R$ 21,342,926 and will be analyzed by Judge Ana Laura Correa Rodrigues, from the 3rd Civil Court of São Paulo.

In a note, the manager said that the space used by the Tok&Stok represents 14% of Vinci’s total revenues and 11% of gross leasable area.

“It is worth noting that the lease agreement in force still has a guarantee through guarantee insurance with coverage equivalent to 12 (twelve) current rents, whose execution is subject to conditions commonly applicable to such guarantees, and the measures adopted by the Fund’s management aim to defend the interests of the Fund”says the text.

wanted by Power360The Tok&Stok did not forward a position on the case until the publication of this report. The space remains open.