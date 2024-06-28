Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It is an anime by Studio Doga Kobo (Oshi no Ko), will premiere in the summer of 2024. Originally a novel that was adapted into a manga and now into an anime, it will be one of the freshest shojo of the season. I’ll tell you the details of its premiere.

Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go by Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It was published as a novel in May 2020 and its author is SunSunSun. Subsequently, a light novel adaptation arrived illustrated by Momoco and published by Kadokawa Shoten in 2021. The manga is now in serialization and the illustration is by Saho Tenamachi. It has been published since 2022 in Kōdansha’s Magazine Pocket. It currently has 4 compilation volumes.

When does Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san premiere?

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, the first chapter of Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go by Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san.

It is one of the promising shojo of the season that, along with My Wife Has No Emotion, the return of Kimi ni Todoke and the debut of Senpai no Otokonoko could reveal to us a summer full of romance and humor.

Remember that the summer season is just around the corner and the premiere Suicide Squad Isekai It did not go unnoticed, check the information here.

However, the anime of the Russian girl who thinks she can hide her feelings behind her tongue could be quite entertaining.

The opening is a collaboration song, it is titled “Secret Words” Arya ( #上坂すみれ ). It is the first CV release of Chisaki Sarashina (#河瀬茉希) and Toya Kenzaki (#石川界人).

What time does Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san’s Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go premiere?

It depends on whether the platform will deliver anime in simulcast format, but if so, The tentative time for Mexico would be around 8:30 in the morning. We will have to wait for the details to be revealed to know the exact time conversions, but if it is the above, the times for the different places in Latin America would be as follows:

Mexico: 8:30 am

El Salvador: 8:30 am

Guatemala: 8:30 am

Costa Rica: 8:30 am

Nicaragua: 8:30 am

Honduras: 8:30 am

Colombia: 9:30 am

Ecuador: 9:30 am

Panama: 9:30 am

Peru: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 10:30 am

Puerto Rico: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 am

Cuba: 10:30 am

Argentina: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 am

Chile: 11:30 am

Keep an eye on our platform so you can find out before anyone else the release times of the anime starring the new silver-haired waifu.

Where can I watch Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san’s Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go?

The television networks that will broadcast the anime of the Russian girl in Japan are Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, AT-X (among others, more than 30 channels).

Source: Doga Kobo

However, Crunchyroll confirmed the premiere of the series for Latin America, It remains to be seen whether it will be broadcast in simulcast format.

What is Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san’s Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go about?

The series follows Masachika Kuze, a high school student who shares classes with Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, both of whom attend Serei Gakuen, which is a private high school. Alisa’s beauty is stunning, while Kujo’s mood is terrible, he spends his time complaining about everything and falling asleep in class.

Alisa is peculiar and in desperate moments she speaks in Russian, she does not imagine that her classmate has a very high level of her native language and will be able to understand everything that she does not want others to hear.

If you want to know more details, please visit the official website, check it here. It seems that the series will be full of misunderstandings and laughter. We’ll have to check it next week.

