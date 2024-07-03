A Condition Called Love closed the spring with a flourish, however, the shojo installments are just beginning. The summer romance is more daring than the spring one and Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san is here to prove it to us: the impossible becomes possible in this summer dream.

A Russian girl arrives at a new institution and it seems she could do match with the guy who only sleeps during classWill this be an interesting adventure? I’ll tell you the details below to give you an idea.

First the most substantial details, Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It is a title created by SunSunSun, it is a school romantic comedyIt was initially published as a novel, back in May 2020. Later, in 2021, it was adapted into a light novel, illustrated by Momoco and distributed by Kadokawa.

The success motivated the delivery to be adapted into manga, this time it was illustrated by Saho Tenamachi in 2022, it remains under the Kōdansha seal. The serialization currently has four volumes, but is still in publication.

The anime is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.will be a season of twelve chapters by Studio Doga Kobo (Oshi no Ko). Crunchyroll releases episodes at 8:30 am (Mexico), here you can check the schedules for other places in Latin America.

The opening theme is titled “Ichiban Kagayaku Hoshi” (“The Brightest Star”) while the ending theme is “Gakuen Tengoku” (School Heaven). We can probably expect different musical themes at the end of the episodes.

Everything you need to know about Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san

Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san: What is it about? Why is it so eye-catching?

Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It has a fairly simple premise —like all narratives—, and it could explore several things, however, it doesn’t seem that promising, unlike the brand new animation of its release that does look nice.

The story, also known as Roshidere, focuses on Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, a girl who enters Serei Gakuen, a prestigious private school, there she meets Masachika Kuze, a good-for-nothing young man who just like that, spends his time dozing between classes, although, of course, he is a good-hearted boy – irresponsible with his homework, but emotionally responsible, of course.

In addition to having Russian ancestry, Alisa lived almost all her life in Russia, so she is practically from another place, for some reasons she would have returned to Japan. Since her native language is also Russian, she sometimes comes to speak in this language, making a kind of code-switching.

We know that there are many reasons why a language code can be changed, from not being able to express ourselves properly in the other language to needing to cover up communication. In Aalya’s case, it is more the second option.

When the protagonist does not want to be deciphered, she will speak in Russian, the problem is that she does not know that there is a boy who is able to listen to her and understand her, but not because he connects with her and pays her attention with devotion, but simply because he is able to speak Russian at a native level.

This is because his grandfather was a fan of Russian cinema and when Masachika was a child he used to watch the films with him, in this way, it seems that his learning flourished better. In this scenario, the protagonists can communicate literally, despite the momentary barriers that Aalya creates.

Fuen

However, there is something else, although they do not remember it, The young people have known each other for a long time, they met in their childhoodso in some way they were linked from the beginning without knowing it.

Aalya is the most different and beautiful girl, but she doesn’t give in to dating any guy, in fact, she doesn’t even want to make friends because of a trauma from the past, for his part, Masachika is not very interested in the subject either, however, things will slowly change…

Two characters who could be like water and oil meet and share time based on the coincidence and functionality of their language. Is there more to this? Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san? Here’s what it would be.

Review — Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san: a story full of clichés and limits

Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It has a beautiful protagonist who actually meets the longing expectations: she is white, she is a foreigner (from the East), she is tsundere and intelligent, and she also has a couple of traumas that the protagonist, as a hero, is willing to overcome. Aalya has everything to succeed, but she doesn’t do much, She ends up falling in love with a “sensitive” guy, but he still has several things to resolve and everything seems to stay there.

There is no exploration of the supposed cultural and linguistic differences, In fact, no one would believe that Aalya is from somewhere else if it weren’t for her “Russian physique”, she ends up being a carbon copy of the protagonists of a certain type of shojo. Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It could be considered a “hollow” delivery in which it does not matter more that they speak Russian with a prestigious character. It’s not even a “normal” story: they’re high class, you know?

On the other hand, The idea that the protagonist listens to her and understands her is restricted to the language, a relationship is not really built, it is practically saying that those of us who speak Spanish fall in love. —in Mexico or London— for the mere fact of sharing the same mother tongue.

Language does not determine thought, socialization, or feelings. Language is made by speakers, it does not create us.

Source: Doga Kobo

In short, that Roshidere It would have different points to explore but it only stays in the design of speech and language. AH, of course, and the pretty waifus. Too bad.

Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san: Why is the communication axis important in today’s shojo?

However, Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san It’s not that far off. The latest major shojo anime series have been especially concerned with communication between characters when they are already a couple.

Contemporary shojo strive to elaborate on what happens after knowing that the other loves you, on the quality and health of the bond and precisely, everything is based on communication. -probably-.

Yubisaki to Renren: A Sign of Affection showed us that communication is not limited to languages —in his case, sign language— nor to the comparable culture —Itsuomi is more German than Japanese—, but the love is in the devotion of attention; and in fact, A Sign of Affection shines in that which Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san fails, as it explores and elaborates on each of the points that Roshidere choose to ignore.

Source: Doga Kobo

On the other hand, A Condition Called Love, One of the spring 2024 shojo—which saturated with its controversy about toxicity—also explores the limits and degrees of communication and sensitivities, Love is possible as long as the other person loves you as much as you do, since negotiation and understanding will enter the canvas of romance. Hotaru and Hananoi teach us how to grow while relating to each other through clear and kind speech.

It depends on what you like, of course, that will be whether you should follow this anime. Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san falls into the absurd, but it is the kind of animation that enthralled you and you don’t bother to think about anything else. If you want that, it offers it to you without problems. However, beautiful and promising deliveries have been announced for the summer and range from My Wife Has No Emotion until Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary next to Senpai no Otokonoko. There are good proposals, how will you spend your summer?

