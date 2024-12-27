



The first actor of Toki It’s time. It is precisely what that word means in Japanese. A black door, in the chamfer that marks the ground floor of a stately property between Sagasta Street and Hermanos Álvarez Quintero Street, separates two worlds,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only

Report a bug



