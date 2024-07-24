Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 10:54

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, argued that the tokenized deposit format is ideal for the use of digital currencies. “Tokenized deposits are gaining ground internationally, and we were the first to talk about it,” he said during an event about blockchain technology – the basis of crypto assets and also the BC’s digital currency, Drex.

According to Campos Neto, Brazil is recognized globally as a country that is on the cutting edge of technology and finance. “The tokenization process is accelerating, we have to know how to use it constructively,” he said.

The flight plan for the digitalization of the Brazilian financial system began with the concern of engaging the population about the importance of transformation – that’s why the first step was the payments system. The next steps were the search for the internationalization of the system and Open Finance. “We see some benefits of connecting Pix with Open Finance, such as contactless payments.”

With this evolution of digitalization, Campos Neto reaffirmed that he expects a banking application aggregator in the near future.

Due to the proximity of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, which will take place on July 30 and 31, Campos Neto did not comment on the economy, he only spoke about technology.