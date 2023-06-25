Estadão Contenti

06/25/2023 – 9:24 am

The tokenization process can improve efficiency and mitigate risks in payment systems, says the head of research and economic advisor at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Hyun Song Shin, in a speech at the Annual General Meeting.

Tokenization constitutes the act of representing a given asset on a programmable platform. According to Song Shin, the tokens allow the so-called “atomic settlement”, that is, the instantaneous exchange of two assets, so that the transfer of one happens only with the transaction of the other. “This functionality can increase efficiency and reduce risk,” he explains.

The official draws attention to potential benefits for the settlement of securities, which currently involves a number of actors in a costly process. “In a tokenized environment, some of these risks can be mitigated by shortening settlement delays and avoiding the need for cross-system messaging and reconciliation,” he points out.

Song Shin argues that these innovations should be integrated into CB-issued digital currencies (CBDC). “Having a central bank coin as a settlement asset in the same location as other tokenized assets provides a strong foundation for tokenization functionalities,” he points out.

