It was a day of dangerous curves and unprecedented intersections: the world of fan tokens eagerly plunged into it totally, re-emerging with almost a dozen top-level memorabilia. In the 32nd round of Serie A, no less than three matches, all of which are essential at the top levels of the standings, were included in the well-known initiative which gives football fans the balls relating to the goals of some matches in the championship (as well as those from the semi-finals and Italian cup finals). On the weekend menu: Milan-Roma, Inter-Lazio and Naples-Salernitana.

The highlights

—

Eight total goals scored in the three matches in question, which at this point should be summarized to get an idea of ​​the memorabilia that will end up with the fans in the near future, especially those in possession of fan tokens. Those of Roma-Milan both come from injury time, because first Tammy Abraham unlocked the game at the Stadio Olimpico in the 94th minute, giving shape to a key success in the race for a place in the next Champions League, but then Alexis Saelemaekers made everything vain with the equalizer in the 97th minute. On the other hand, the goals from Lautaro Martinez’s brace against Lazio will have a special weight for Inter, plus that of Robin Gosens’s painful volley, injured in the moment of overtaking against the Biancocelesti: the memento of Felipe’s opening goal will also be tokens Anderson. Finally, history came close to Diego Armando Maradona, with Mathias Olivera’s lead ball that was ready to be beaten in an unprecedented auction as it was decisive for the third Scudetto in the history of Naples. This up to the splendid, but sportingly dramatic, equalizer by Boulaye Dia: even the Senegalese’s goal will end up with a fan.