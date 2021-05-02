London (dpa)

Chelsea soccer coach Thomas Tuchel praised his German striker, Kay Havertz, for scoring two goals in the Premier League victory over Fulham.

Tuchel excluded his striker Havertz from the match in which the team drew with Real Madrid with a goal to the same in the first leg of the European Champions League last Tuesday, but the player returned and participated in front of Fulham and scored two goals.

“There is still room for development, but I am very happy, and he was decisive. He collaborated with Timo Werner as the second striker, and with Mason,” the British news agency BA Media quoted Tuchel as saying.

Mount and Hakim Ziyech as an offensive four-wheeler, he was always present in dangerous attacks, and for me he was an important individual model, regardless of the five-minute, 15-minute or the entire match, just show that you are ready, and be a nuisance to me in the next match, Havertz did that And he’s an example of what the whole team did to get all the acclaim from me.