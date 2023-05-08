President of Kazakhstan Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia on May 8-9

It became known about the visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Russia on May 8-9. This is reported RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the head of state.

It is reported that Tokayev will pay a working visit to Russia and take part in the parade dedicated to Victory Day on May 9.

“The head of state will visit the Rzhev memorial in the Tver region and commemorate the Kazakh soldiers of the 100th and 101st rifle divisions, as well as the mass grave in the village of Trubino, where his uncle Kasym Boltaev is buried,” the press secretary’s page says. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zheldibay on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his arrival in Moscow on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and will take part in the events dedicated to Victory Day.