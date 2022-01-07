President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on citizens to show solidarity and solidarity in order to ensure peace and stability in the country. He announced this on Friday, January 7, in his Christmas greetings. Text published on the site leader.

He noted that due to the difficult situation in the country and the imposed state of emergency, believers will not be able to celebrate Christmas in accordance with all traditions.

The head of state stressed that Orthodoxy has always made a great contribution to preserving peace and harmony, strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust in Kazakhstani society.

“The diversity of religions, traditions and cultures is a solid foundation of our statehood. Today, more than ever, it is important for us to show cohesion and solidarity in order to ensure peace and stability in the country, “Tokayev emphasized.

Protests have continued in Kazakhstan since January 2. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter.

As a result, the government of Kazakhstan resigned on January 5. The authorities also created a government commission and promised to lower prices, but the demonstrations not only did not subside, but also escalated into riots.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. Shootings were reported between the military and protesters.

It became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Later it was reported that their number had grown to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The brutal actions of the attackers, as the city commandant’s office are convinced, testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked Alma-Ata.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, as a result of the riots in the country, more than a thousand people were injured, of which almost 400 were hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care. At the same time, the department emphasized that the participants in the riots attack doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

Because of the pogroms and looting, the President of Kazakhstan turned to partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help. As a result, on January 6, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, announced that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

On the same day, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas announced the right of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan to use weapons in the event of an attack by armed gangs on objects guarded by the organization’s forces. At the same time, according to him, the CSTO forces will not take part in dispersing demonstrations in Kazakhstan.

Zas stressed that the duration of the presence of the peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan will depend on the situation, as well as on the decision of the republic’s leadership.