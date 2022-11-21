The head of Kazakhstan, Tokayev, wins the presidential election with 85.52% of the vote

The current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is leading in the election of the head of the republic. This is evidenced by the results of the exit poll of the International Institute for Regional Studies “Open Society”. RIA News.

According to polls conducted at the exits from polling stations, 82.52 percent of voters voted for Tokayev. According to the exit poll conducted by the public policy institute of the Amanat party, the incumbent president was supported by 85.52 percent of those who voted. The Institute for Comprehensive Social Research “SOTSIS-A” reported 82.02 percent of the vote for Tokayev.

> 80%voters voted for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

At the same time, other candidates received less than three percent of the vote. 2.67 percent of voters voted for the head of the association of farmers of the republic, Zhiguli Dairabaev. Public figure Karakat Abden won 2.61 percent of the vote, economist Meiram Kazhyken – 2.43 percent, representative of the National Social Democratic Party Nurlan Auesbaev – 1.93 percent, human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova – 1.44 percent.

Nazarbayev congratulated Tokayev on his victory

The first President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has already congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the elections. According to Nazarbayev, the victory of the incumbent president testifies to his high authority and proves the faith of citizens in reforms and new initiatives. In addition, it is “a recognition of the resilience, determination and wisdom” that Tokayev “showed at critical times when the independence of the state was at stake,” the ex-president added.

I wish you always enjoy the universal support and respect of the people Nursultan Nazarbaev First President of Kazakhstan

Tokayev himself said that the presidential elections were held in accordance with the law and in a fair competition. He stressed that all presidential candidates were given equal opportunities. “They freely visited the regions, met with voters, campaigned. There were no restrictions on anyone. Each voter was given freedom of choice,” he said.

Tokayev also announced fundamental changes in the country’s economy. He promised that the authorities would improve the well-being of citizens, but warned that for this the country needed unity. In addition, all the main institutions of power will be reformed in the future, the incumbent president said.

Elections were held early

Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. According to SOCIS-A, 69.43 percent of the citizens of the republic who have such a right voted for them. According to an Open Society survey, turnout was 68.7 percent.

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev called on the citizens of the republic to elect a “hired manager” in the presidential elections. According to him, the voting results will determine the development of Kazakhstan for the next seven years. The current leader said that the time of fateful changes and responsible decisions is coming for the republic.