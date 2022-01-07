Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said that there were at least six waves of terrorist attacks in Almaty with the participation of at least 20 thousand radicals. On Friday, January 7, he wrote about this on his Twitter.

The head of state also noted that the bandits and terrorists “are very well trained and organized.” In his opinion, they are commanded from some single center.

Tokayev also clarified that a number of the attackers in Kazakhstan did not speak Kazakh.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. Demonstrations soon escalated into riots and looting.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the gangs. A resident of Nur-Sultan called the events in Alma-Ata looting and massacre, not a peaceful protest.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

The damage from the riots in Kazakhstan amounted to about $ 200 million.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had turned to the CSTO for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. The military began to carry out the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Also, peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan have already been delivered to Kazakhstan. In addition, the Russian side helps in the transfer of Armenian soldiers from the CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan.

On January 7, Russian peacekeepers, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport. It was noted that the CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers maintain law and order. The airport was previously attacked.