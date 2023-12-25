The creation of a fiber-optic line that will connect Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran will allow for the establishment of data logistics, creating an alternative route for transit traffic. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in expanded format, held in St. Petersburg on Monday, December 25.

“Kazakhstan stands for the comprehensive development of cooperation in the field of [информационных технологий]. In this vein, I propose to consider the possibility of building a fiber-optic communication line along the Russia-Kazakhstan-Iran route to connect to existing international lines running along the coast of the Indian Ocean,” he said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, such measures will take the level of logistics in this area to a new level and strengthen the position of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on the world stage.

Tokayev also suggested paying attention to the Chinese Digital Silk Road initiative. He proposed to consider issues of the digital agenda together with specialists from China with the aim of joint economic development.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the areas of digital technologies and artificial intelligence have enormous potential in the economic sphere.

“It is obvious that they will determine the future technological progress not only of individual industries, but also of entire countries and associations,” he said.

Earlier that day, speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the EAEU a mature, authoritative international association. He also said that the volume of mutual trade in the EAEU has almost doubled over 10 years – from $1.6 to $2.5 trillion.

At the same meeting, Putin noted that the share of national currencies in trade within the EAEU exceeded 90%. He also said that all members of the EAEU Council agreed to approve a declaration providing for steps to increase joint efforts in key sectors, as well as identifying additional areas of interaction.

At the same time, the EAEU member countries signed a full-scale free trade agreement with Iran, which will replace the temporary agreement in force since 2019.