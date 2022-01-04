President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on Tuesday, January 4, with a televised address in connection with unauthorized rallies in the country, in which he called on Kazakhstanis to show prudence and not succumb to provocations.

According to Tokayev, now on the map are the well-being of Kazakhstanis and the country’s place in the modern world. He called the protesters’ calls to attack civil and military departments of Kazakhstan absolutely illegal.

“Dear compatriots, I appeal to you again. Show prudence and do not succumb to provocations from within and from without, the euphoria of rallies and permissiveness. Calls to attack civilian and military offices are completely illegal. This is a crime that can be punished. Power will not fall, ”Tokayev said.

He added that the lawful requests and demands of the protesters will be taken into account.

“All legal requests and demands on your part will be carefully considered, and appropriate decisions will be made. A working meeting on all these issues will take place tomorrow. I hope for your prudence, “pointed out Tokayev.

Local residents began to protest against the increase in prices for liquefied gas on January 2. Drivers took to the streets demanding lower fuel prices. Since the beginning of 2022, prices have increased from 60 to 120 tenge (20.5 rubles) per liter.

On January 3, police in Aktau, Kazakhstan, cordoned off protesters against the rise in prices for liquefied gas in the country. The protest action took place near the city administration building. Prior to this, the protesters blocked the road near the village of Zhetibay in the Mangistau region.

The Nur-Sultan police also recorded “attempts to organize an unauthorized rally” in the Astana Concert Halls area.

On January 4, a meeting of the government commission began in Aktau under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov. It is reported that the commission will comprehensively and systematically consider topical issues in order to make a mutually acceptable solution that will satisfy all parties.