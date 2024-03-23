On March 23, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an operational meeting of the Security Council of the republic against the backdrop of the terrorist attack that took place in Russia in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

“The President gave instructions aimed at strengthening measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of our country and the interaction of Kazakhstan with other states and international organizations in order to counter terrorism,” they indicated in the press service of the head of state.

During the meeting, work plans of law enforcement agencies and local executive bodies, as well as issues of coordinating their activities in extreme situations, were reviewed.

Earlier in the day, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a telephone conversation, confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in the field of countering terrorism.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Later, a fire broke out; according to eyewitnesses, unknown persons set the hall on fire. According to the latest data, the fire area has reached almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the fire is now localized. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, the death toll exceeded 115 people.

The FSB of Russia reported that after committing a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. It was noted that 11 people were detained, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the terrorist attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russians received condolences, words of sympathy and support from other countries. The presidents of Belarus, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, the foreign ministers of Italy, Germany, France, Pakistan and other states were among the first to express solidarity. Some offered assistance in the investigation of the terrorist attack, including Interpol. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also expressed condolences; Japan, the Georgian government and others condemned the terrorist attack.