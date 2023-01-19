In Kazakhstan, after the dissolution of the Majilis (lower house) of the republic’s parliament, early elections of deputies were scheduled. The corresponding decree was signed on January 19 by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the report says. press services heads of state.

New members of the Mazhilis will be elected on March 19. The presidential decree also terminated the powers of maslikhats (local representative bodies) at all levels. The Central Election Commission was instructed to organize the election of deputies.

All decrees were signed after consultations with the speakers of both chambers of the legislature and the country’s Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

Prior to that, on January 14, due to the expiration of the constitutional term of office of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan in 2023, according to Tokayev’s decree of November 26, regular elections to the upper house of parliament were held.

Elections to local representative bodies are scheduled for June 2023.

On November 26, 2022, Tokayev, who won the early presidential elections, took the oath and took office as the head of Kazakhstan.

Early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan on 20 November. According to their results, the incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won. He was supported by 85.52% of voters.

On the same day, he promised that fundamental changes in the economy would take place in Kazakhstan. According to him, the well-being of citizens will increase, in addition, the republic is moving to a new form of political structure. Tokayev said that the constitutional reform would be carried out consistently and clearly, and in the future all the main institutions of power would be reformed.

On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on his convincing victory in the elections and wished him success in implementing the planned reforms in the republic.