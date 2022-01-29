Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on January 29 that there was no need for an international investigation into the January unrest in the country.

“As for the international investigation into the events in Kazakhstan, I do not consider it necessary to conduct such an investigation, we can handle it ourselves. We have honest and objective people who will head public commissions,” Tokayev said in an interview with the TV channel. “Khabar24”.

On January 25, Yeldos Kilymzhanov, deputy head of the first service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan, said that the number of criminal cases investigated in the republic after the riots had increased to 2044.

Sanzhar Adilov, head of the investigative department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted that law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan discovered and seized 515 weapons stolen during the riots. According to him, these are machine guns, pistols, machine guns, grenades and cartridges.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to rising prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, the rallies turned into riots. The situation has escalated especially in the country’s largest city, Alma-Ata.

Radical rioters broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence. It was reported that during the riots in Kazakhstan, 19 security officials were killed.

Tokayev claimed that those who seized government offices were groups of terrorists who had received serious training abroad. The Alma-Ata commandant’s office also stated that the brutal actions of the attackers testify to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

For help in overcoming the terrorist threat, the president of the republic turned to the CSTO (which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia). Collective peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazakhstan, which took under protection a number of strategic facilities. On January 12, the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan was completed. According to the leader of the republic, the presence of CSTO peacekeepers made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country, the mission’s activities were very successful.