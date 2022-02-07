President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed a law abolishing the need to coordinate with the first head of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, new initiatives in the main directions of the country’s foreign and domestic policy. About this on Monday, February 7, reported press service of the head of state.

It is noted that Nazarbayev still retains the right to speak before the parliament of the republic and its chambers, when discussing issues important for the country, at government meetings, and also to be a member of the Constitutional Council of the republic.

On January 29, Tokayev stated that there was no bargaining with Nazarbayev over the status of the chairman of the Security Council during the period of unrest. He clarified that this issue was resolved literally on the go.

On January 27, the upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament adopted amendments to the country’s legislation that abolished Nazarbayev’s lifetime chairmanship of the Security Council and the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev headed Kazakhstan for almost 30 years. He voluntarily resigned as president on March 20, 2019, but then retained the posts of head of the Security Council, leader of the Nur Otan party in power, and head of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (ANK). In April 2021, Nazarbayev announced his decision to leave the post of chairman of the ANC and transfer these powers to the current leader of the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Nazarbayev handed over the powers of the chairman of the Security Council to the president on January 5, during the period of mass unrest in the country.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. The protesters protested against the rise in prices for liquefied natural gas. The protests soon turned into riots.

Tokayev said on January 5 that he had turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. All the CSTO countries responded to the request, they sent collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and guarded a number of strategic facilities. On January 10, Tokayev announced the restoration of constitutional order in Kazakhstan. The CSTO forces left the republic.