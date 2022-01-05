The protests in Kazakhstan should be viewed as an act of external aggression, the country’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, January 5, during a meeting broadcast on state television.

According to him, the organizers of the protests in Kazakhstan have undergone serious training abroad.

According to the Kazakh leader, he appealed to the heads of the CSTO states with a request to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming the “terrorist threat.” Tokayev noted that this appeal is appropriate and timely.

He called the organizers of the pogroms as a result of the protests “terrorist gangs.”

Tokayev said that the airport in Almaty and five planes, including foreign ones, were hijacked by terrorists. Currently, there is a stubborn battle of terrorist gangs with the airborne unit of the Ministry of Defense.

He considered what was happening in the country to be an attack on the security of citizens of Kazakhstan. Tokayev assured that he would do everything to protect the interests of the country’s citizens.

