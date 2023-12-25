Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the EAEU and CIS summits

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EAEC) and the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), reports TASS.

“The leaders of the EAEU countries plan to discuss the main tasks and key directions for the further development of integration processes,” the press service of the Kazakh leader reported.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have an excellent opportunity to communicate on the sidelines of the CIS summit.