The next elections to the upper house of Kazakhstan’s parliament will be held on January 14. This follows from what was published on Saturday, November 26, decree President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“In connection with the expiration of the constitutional term of office of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2023, I decide to appoint elections of deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for January 14, 2023,” the presidential decree says.

The President of Kazakhstan also instructed the government of the country, the heads of Astana, Alma-Ata and Shymkent, as well as the regions to take measures to organize the material, technical and financial support of the elections.

Elections to the lower house of the country’s parliament and local representative bodies are scheduled for June 2023.

Earlier that day, Tokayev, who won the early presidential election, took the oath and took office as head of Kazakhstan.

On November 20, early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan, as a result of which the current president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, won. He was supported by 85.52% of voters.

On the same day, he promised that fundamental changes in the economy would take place in Kazakhstan. According to him, the well-being of citizens will increase, in addition, the republic is moving to a new form of political structure. Tokayev said that the constitutional reform would be carried out consistently and clearly, and in the future all the main institutions of power would be reformed.

On November 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on his convincing victory in the elections and wished him success in implementing the planned reforms in the republic.