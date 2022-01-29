Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there were no preconditions from the Kremlin for sending Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces to help. So he replied to a question about the debt to Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview on the Khabar 24 TV channel.

“As for the rumors that we owe money and so on. I responsibly say that there were no conversations with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and there were many, they were lengthy, naturally, there were no conversations about the fact that we would later pay off,” Tokayev said, noting that Russia is a union state for Kazakhstan.

Also, the Kazakh leader noted that the CSTO contingent did not fire a single shot during the mission in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said that the CSTO forces became a decisive factor in saving Kazakhstan from a coup. According to him, the peacekeepers prevented attacks on the capital of the Republic of Nur-Sultan.

Peaceful protests began in Kazakhstan on January 2 and soon engulfed many cities in the country. On the night of January 5, police cars were set on fire and acts of looting began. Armed gangs and part of the protesters who joined them seized government buildings, including the headquarters of the National Security Committee in Alma-Ata. It was possible to stabilize the situation only by January 7 after the introduction of the forces of the CSTO countries.