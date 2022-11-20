Kazakhstan should pursue a multi-vector foreign policy. This was announced on November 20 by the President of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“I think that taking into account the geopolitical position, taking into account the fact that more than $500 billion is involved in our economy, given that global companies operate in our market, we are simply obliged to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy, as they say now,” he said. he after voting in the country’s presidential elections.

Earlier, on September 22, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan would seek to develop allied relations with Russia. According to him, Astana is also aimed at eternal strategic partnership with China, comprehensive cooperation with the Central Asian states and Turkey, development of mutually beneficial ties with all interested states of the world.

On November 20, extraordinary presidential elections started in Kazakhstan. In addition to Tokayev, the economist Meiram Kazhyken, the head of the association of farmers of the republic Zhiguli Dairabaev, the public figure Karakat Abden, the human rights activist Saltanat Tursynbekova and the representative of the opposition party Nurlan Auesbaev were nominated for the post of head of state.

The elections started at 8:00 (5:00 Moscow time). According to the MIA “Kazinform”, more than 10 thousand polling stations across the country started voting. There are about 12 million people on the voter lists.

Tokayev proposed holding early presidential elections in September. According to the head of state, it is necessary to reduce the mandate of the presidential term to one, it will be increased from five to seven years.

In March, Tokayev proposed strengthening the role of parliament in the country and moving from a super-presidential to a presidential form of government. According to the head of state, the country needs to rebuild the political model of Kazakhstan’s development. The transition to a presidential republic with a strong parliament will provide an optimal balance of government institutions and contribute to the development of the country, he said.