President of Kazakhstan Tokayev: Russia and Belarus even have nuclear weapons for two

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the phenomenon of the Union State of Russia and Belarus during a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum. According to him, the level of integration between the two countries is so high that Moscow and Minsk have one nuclear weapon for two, informs RBC.

According to him, for the first time in world political history, there is a situation when two countries function as one state with a single political, legal, military, economic, monetary, cultural, and humanitarian space. “With a single union government, with a single union parliament, and, I’m sorry, even nuclear weapons are one for two now,” Tokayev added.

He noted that the level of integration of Russia and Belarus is different from that currently available in other EAEU countries.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that the country had deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus as a response to NATO’s actions to escalate the situation. He stressed that the decision was made to ensure the security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.